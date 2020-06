BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Sylvan Learning Center in Bakersfield announces it wants to help Kern County students with free summer learning resource packets.

According to the learning center, families can pick them up on Tuesday, June 9 and

Wednesday, June 10 from 10:15 AM – 2:15 PM at 2720 Calloway Drive. The limit is one per

household.

The Sylvan Learning Center also mentioned it will be practicing social distancing during the events.

For more information, click here.