The Premier Soccer Club, an organization made up of local youth soccer players, visited women battling Breast Cancer on Sunday.

The youths, ages 10-11, met with staff of the AIS Cancer Center at the Adventist Health Hospital.

They participated in a tour of the Cancer Facility to gain a better understanding of patient’s fight against cancer.

The youth soccer players also handed out gift bags along with a personal letter of support to local women battling Breast Cancer.