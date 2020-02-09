Local Sikh community honor Kobe, Gigi Bryant and seven other victims

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s been two weeks since the tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of nine passengers, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi.

The tributes of honor and love continue all over the world.

In Bakersfield, a local Sikh community gathered earlier today in memory of the nine victims in South Bakersfield.

The Sikh community organized this event because they say it’s a good way to honor victims and their different faith and cultures.

Meena Dhesi Sanghera, a member of the congregation said Sikhs believe everyone, regardless of their background, is part of one community and this memorial honors that.

Although all nine victims were honored, Kobe has a special place in everyone’s hearts.

“Kobe, as well as being a basketball legend touched many hearts in every community, and we have a lot of support and a lot of our children are big fans of his,” said Sanghera. “As well as the fact that this was such a tragic loss.”

The memorial service took place on 8601 South H St.