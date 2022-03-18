BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We want to start this story with a few basics. Sikh refers to the religion of Sikhism. Some well-meaning people mispronounce it to avoid sounding disrespectful, but the correct pronunciation is “sick.” This religion comes a part of India called Punjab. Punjabi refers to the language and the people from the area. Local experts say thousands of Sikhs have deep roots not only in northwestern India, but also here in Kern County. So much so, that an activist group called the Jakara Movement says Punjabi is the third most spoken language in Bakersfield.

This comes as many local Sikhs petitioned the city council to change ward boundaries in to unite Punjabi and Sikh voters into a single council ward …. Giving them the chance to elect one of their own to the council. Local experts say Kern County’s Indian-American community has been growing here for decades. Most of them are Sikhs, members of the fifth-largest religion in the world.

“There are a lot of tenets. We’re certainly built on a sense of community and belonging,” said Manpreet Kaur, Director of Development for the Jakara Movement. “There’s the concept of ‘sewa’ which means ‘service to others.'”

Local experts say Sikhs aren’t new to the United States.

“There are photos of Sikhs laying some of the first railroads in the pacific northwest with Chinese immigrants,” said Kaur. “So there’s a long history of Sikhs being here as early as the 1800s.”

Now the Jakara Movement says 30,000 to 40,000 Sikhs live in Kern County. Many came to the area between the late 70s and the 90s.

“Political aggression by the Indian state against Sikhs. So you see this large migration,” said Kaur. “That’s when people like my dad came to America.”

“I Believe that t resembles Punjab, there’s a lot of agriculture,” said Kaur. “Bakersfield was affordable. It eventually showed opportunity for people to settle their families here.

You may see ornate buildings in the southwestern part of town. They’re called Gurdwaras.

“Today we’re at the Gurdwara Guru Dashmesh Darbar on Wible Road,” said Kaur. “It’s not only a place of worship, it’s also a community center. It’s certainly one of the hubs of our community.”

