Local schools struggle through staffing shortages amid Omicron surge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At Highland Elementary School in north Bakersfield, principal Mary Highfield is making it through another day.

“I think we’re hanging on by a thread right now,” Highfield said. “We are just pulled at both ends, and we’re lucky that [our staff] are professionals and they love what they do. Their dedication is really showing right now.”

It’s a scene familiar to educators across Kern County — school staffs stretched to their breaking points as COVID sidelines kids and adults. Last week, Highland operated at 75 percent staff, forcing teachers to pull double and triple duty.

“The logistics of making sure we have a teacher for every classroom is probably our biggest struggle right now,” Highfield said.

Shortages abound across education staff. Norris School District shuttered its bus services for two weeks because it didn’t have enough drivers, and districts are scrambling to find replacement staff.

“Definitely looking to find more substitutes, [to address] the shortage on subs,” Standard School District board president Pam Jacobsen said.

But every school district is looking to snap up extra staff members. Some schools have to accept there are no reinforcements on the horizon.

“We all want to bring in outside help,” Highfield said. “The problem is, there’s no outside help to bring in.”

Even with severe shortages, teachers, officials and doctors agree: whatever the cost, schools should stay open.

“I know that we won’t close the schools again,” Jacobsen said. “I cant say that with 100 percent [certainty], but I just don’t think that’s the right thing.”

“Constantly putting these kids on a rollercoaster of, ‘school is open, school is closed, school is open, school is closed,’ is just not fair to them,” pediatrician Dr. Nimisha Amin said. “It really affects their mental health, and what they need in a period of time like this is consistency.”

Highfield says she’ll get through it, one day at a time.

“Honestly, I don’t look weeks ahead,” Highfield said. “I look at today, I get through today, and I will worry about tomorrow, tomorrow.”