LIST: Local schools schedules changed due to COVID-19 concerns

The following school districts have announced changes to their school schedule:
• Greenfield Union School District, closed from Mar. 18-Apr. 14
• Fairfax Unified School District, closed from Mar. 18-Apr. 14
• Bakersfield City School District, closed from Mar. 18-until further notice
• Rosedale Union School District, closed from Mar. 18-Apr. 14
• Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, closed from Mar. 18-Apr. 14
• St. John’s Lutheran Schools, closed from Mar. 23-Apr. 13
• Delano Union School District, closed Mar. 18-until further notice
• McFarland Unified School District, moved classes online
• Bakersfield Christian High School, moved classes online
• California State University, Bakersfield, moved classes online
• Bakersfield College, moved classes online
This list will be updated, check back for updates.