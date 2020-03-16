LIST: Local schools schedules changed due to COVID-19 concerns

Breaking News
The following school districts have announced changes to their school schedule:

Greenfield Union School District, closed from Mar. 18-Apr. 14

Fairfax Unified School District, closed from Mar. 18-Apr. 14

Bakersfield City School District, closed from Mar. 18-until further notice

Rosedale Union School District, closed from Mar. 18-Apr. 14

Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, closed from Mar. 18-Apr. 14

St. John’s Lutheran Schools, closed from Mar. 23-Apr. 13

Delano Union School District, closed Mar. 18-until further notice

McFarland Unified School District, moved classes online

Bakersfield Christian High School, moved classes online

California State University, Bakersfield, moved classes online

Bakersfield College, moved classes online

