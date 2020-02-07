Local restaurants offering specials, giveaways and more for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day a week away, many restaurants have begun celebrating with special deals.

Here’s a list of just some of the local eateries that are having deals, selling special items, doing giveaways and more this month in recognition of Valentine’s Day.

Dos Tacos

The mexican restaurant, located at 3621 California Ave., is offering carne asada fries in a heart-shaped container in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Eureka!

From now through Feb. 16, customers can enjoy the Valentine’s Day-inspired cocktail Love Potion as well as participate in the Love Potion Cocktail Class, where they will be able to practice their bartending skills and create the specialty cocktail.

On President’s Day, Eureka! is also offering a brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will make their $5 mimosa/bloody mary special go all day long.

The restaurant is located at 10520 W Stockdale Hwy.

Janitzio Restaurant

The Delano eatery is selling and delivering tacos packaged in the shape of a heart. A Valentine’s Taco Box comes with five tacos and a 12-ounce soda while the Valentine’s Taco Tray is $22 and comes with 12 tacos and two sodas.

The restaurant is only currently taking pre-orders for the boxes and trays through Feb. 13. Delivering in Delano costs an additional $3 per delivery.

Janitzio is located at 1643 Cecil Ave. in Delano.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Visitors to the roadhouse between Feb. 10 and 16 will have a chance to win a Rock ’n’ Romance $10,000 Getaway including two four-day VIP tickets to the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations, ground transportation, $1,500 spending card and a Logan’s gift card.

The restaurant is located at 3310 California Ave.

Rusty’s Pizza

The local pizza company will be offering heart-shaped pizzas once again for Valentine’s Day at its Bakersfield locations. Other local and national pizza chains will also be offering heart-shaped pizzas.

Sonder

On Friday and Saturday, Sonder will have live music by Kyle Phelan, food specials and Valentine’s-themed cocktails. The restaurant is located at 9500 Brimhall Rd #100.

The Mark

The downtown restaurant, located at 1623 19th St., is offering specials Feb. 12-16. On Wednesday, The Mark will offer half off wine by the bottle from its Wine Wednesday list. An entree purchase is required.

On Thursday, customers can get two starters, a whole lobster, 16-ounce ribeye, two sides and a chocolate dessert for $159. The deal will also be available on Valentine’s Day. On Saturday, customers can get half off desserts and wine.