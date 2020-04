BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Chuy’s Mesquite Broiler- Rosedale is offering free lunch for first responders in uniform.

It is happening from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Sunday. They are located at 8660 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93312.

According to the manager on site, they will serve one sandwich and fries per one first responder in uniform.