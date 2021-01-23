Local resident honored as one of Mazda’s Heroes for serving the community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mazda has created a video celebrating a local resident for his efforts in helping the community.

Ulysis Baal is the founder of Relief Shoppers, a group that helps deliver groceries to seniors in need during the pandemic. Last year, Baal’s sister nominated him for the Mazda Heroes program. He was one of 50 people to become a Mazda Hero and receive a brand-new limited edition Miata.

Mazda recently created a video to celebrate Baal’s success. In only a few weeks, Relief Shoppers delivered thousands of groceries to the community’s most vulnerable citizens. It is still going strong, with volunteers in Bakersfield, Fresno, Los Angeles and Orange County.

For more information on the organization, visit reliefshoppers.com.