BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Department and the Delano Police Department are assisting with response to wildfires burning across the state.

The Bakersfield Police Department says they are assisting first responses at various fires.

Meanwhile, the Delano Police Department says they are assisting with emergency services and patrolling for potential looters in Fresno and Madera Counties, where the creek fire is currently burning.