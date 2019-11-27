Local officials advise snow visitors: Be safe and be mindful of residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With snow expected to fall this week in the southern end of Kern County, officials released tips for people to stay safe and be mindful of residents while they visit and play in the fresh snow.

Kern County Public Works, law enforcement and the Mountain Communities Chamber of Commerce released helpful guidelines and maps Tuesday.

Among the tips:

Park in designated areas

Allow for emergency vehicles to pass by not parking in the road

Don’t trespass on private property to play in snow

Recycle your trash

Stay hydrated

You can view all the tips provided in the slideshow below: