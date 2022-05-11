BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As if fighting the pandemic wasn’t enough, one local nurse this week is fighting for change.

Bakersfield nurse Larissa Ramirez will be in Washington, D.C. for the “Million Nurses March” tomorrow, pushing for change in our healthcare system.

To her knowledge, she’s the only nurse from Bakersfield making the trip. She says she feels compelled to do her part to improve conditions for workers and patients alike.

“It doesn’t matter to me where those people exist,” Ramirez said. “Within our country, we should all be invested in making sure that everyone is kept as safe as possible and everyone receives the quality medical care that they deserve.”

The National Nurses’ March sets off for Capitol Hill Thursday morning.

The group is advocating for legislation currently in Congress that would regulate hospital staffing and introduce violence prevention measures. Marchers also hope to bring general awareness to issues like discrimination and violence against healthcare workers.