Local non-profit helping breast cancer survivors during the fight of their life

BAKERSFIELD, Ca. (KGET)- October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and for those who are a survivor, are currently battling or know someone affected, it can be an extremely difficult and scary process

But, a local non-profit is trying to help ease the burden so many can feel during that uncertain time. In 2020 alone, Links for Life has provided services for 185 funded mammograms, 473 cancer patients were fitted for a wig, over 374 breast cancer survivors attended a support group, 538 walk-in patients were helped, and over 67-thousand residents were educated on breast cancer and what links for life is doing to help.

The non-profit even helps cover the cost of grocery bills, added costs that can be forgotten about during their fight. This year, over 85-hundred dollars in grocery gift cards have been distributed to those who need a helping hand.

Links for Life offers a variety of support groups. To find a group that best suits you, visit their website. You can also donate to help more breast cancer survivors in the fight against the disease.