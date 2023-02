BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The band ZZ Top is coming to Bakersfield in April as part of the band’s Raw Whisky Tour, according to organizers.

The Raw Whisky Tour is a “hat tip” to ZZ Top’s RAW album and the release of ZZ Top Tres Hombres whisky, according to organizers.

ZZ Top is scheduled to perform at the Dignity Health Amphitheatre on April 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 10 at 10 a.m.

Click here to go to AXS.com to purchase tickets.