Zoom Room: Dog training center opens in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new dog training center opened in northwest Bakersfield this weekend.

Experts offer dog and puppy training classes and enrichment workshops in their indoor climate-controlled gym using only positive reinforcement, according to the Zoom Room’s website. The classes teach obedience and dog agility in both small group and private sessions. Playgroup or private gym sessions are available as well.

You can also celebrate your furry friend by throwing them a birthday party. The Zoom Room can also be booked for fundraisers and other “canine social events.”

The gym’s grand opening featured a photo booth, doggy donut decorating station and bobbing for hot dogs challenge.

