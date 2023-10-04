BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The home-delivery book service Zip Books Service is set to return to Kern County libraries.

Kern County Library officials say residents can order books online through Amazon that are not available in the library’s book collection. To use the service you must have a library card in good standing through June 2024.

To use the service, you must fill out a request form, the library will purchase the book from Amazon and the book will be shipped directly to your house at no cost.

When you finish the book you must return it to any Kern County Library.

For more information, visit the Kern County Library website or call 661-868-0701.