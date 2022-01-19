Zip Books program allows residents to check out titles not currently at the Kern County Library

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Library has brought back a program that provides residents with speedy access to materials they might not otherwise be able to get through the library.

Zip Books is a free alternative to interlibrary loan. Kern residents with a valid library card may make requests for titles not currently in the library’s collection using the Zip Books service.

Once approved by library staff, the materials are sent directly to residents’ homes from Amazon and are returned to the library after reading, where they may be added to the collection.

The Zip Books program will be available through the end of June.