BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Zingo’s, the truck stop diner with the catchy but nonsensical name and a faithful clientele that once included singer Merle Haggard, is back.

The cafe on Buck Owens Boulevard, just down the street from the Crystal Palace, has a new owner – Michael Meier, who with wife Stefanie and daughter Abby, replaces the longtime previous owner, Lindy Humphrey, who retired in March. It took six months to get everything squared away, but a renovated Zingo’s – with a new menu, new staff and a sparkling new kitchen – reopened this week.

“The chicken fried steak is a hit,” Abby Meier said Thursday morning. “Everybody’s talking about the chicken fried steak.”

Zingo’s, with its distinctive neon sign, opened on what was then Pierce Road in 1965 alongside the brand-new 99 freeway. It now has several non-industrial neighbors on Buck Owens Boulevard, including a Holiday Inn Select, the Boulevard and Temblor Brewing.

The menu has a few old favorites and several new items, including biscuits and chocolate gravy. The adjacent Boss Cocktail Lounge, which has separate management, remains open.