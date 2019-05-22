Zingo's Cafe owners die 10 days apart from one another
The husband and wife owners of Zingo's Cafe on Buck Owens Boulevard have died, within days of one another.
Debbie Edmondson died on May 10 after a long treatment for pancreatic cancer. She was 64 years old.
She was born in Bakersfield in 1954 and lived in the city her entire life.
Her husband, Gill Edmondson, died on May 20 -- 10 days after Debbie died.
Services are set for Thursday at City View Church located at 3535 Union Ave. Services are scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
