Yuliana Rivera: Jefferson Elementary

"I am a Behavioral Specialist at Thorner Elementary School where 75% of our student population are eligible for reduced or free lunch.

We have students who often times are in need of hygiene products (deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush, body soap) in which myself and other staff have kept these items on hand to help meet those needs in times of need.

I would be beyond grateful to have any of the listed items, and more importantly how appreciative our students would be."

Wish list: