Yuliana Rivera: Jefferson Elementary

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Wish list:

Small boxes of crayons (for each student) 

Pocket folders (3 different colors for each student) 

Binders with cover pocket 

Treasure box prices 

Dry erase markers 

Writing journals 

Pencil boxes 

Toothbrush holders used as pencil holders 

Hand sanitizer 

Red pens 

Transparency sheets 

Pencils 

Erasers 

Stickers 

Seat sacks 

Highlighters 

Rolling storage cart 

Ziplock bags 

Clorox wipes 

Baby wipes 

Water color paints 

Stamp pads 

Clothes pins 

Popsicle sticks 

File folders 

Flair maker pens 

Single hole puncher 

Elmer’s glue bottle 

Glue sticks 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story