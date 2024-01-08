BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — From lengthy college application processes to figuring out how exactly to pay for college, this season can be difficult for high school seniors or those aiming to start school in the fall semester.

Luckily, a local organization is trying to make things easier for them and their parents through local workshops leading them through the Federal Student Aid Application process.

Every student must complete this application, even if you think you don’t qualify for federal student aid.

“You’re going to be getting onto a computer with Wi-Fi access and we will start to work on your financial application right away. We will determine if you need to do the FAFSA or, the California Dream Act,” Erick Playa Torres Prime Coordinator Fellow at Youth2Leaders said.

It is highly recommended to bring one or both parents to complete the application.

Here is a list of things needed to complete the financial aid application at the Youth2Leaders workshop:

Student’s Social Security Card (if applicable)

Permanent Residents – and Alien Registration Number

Permanent Residents – and Alien Registration Number Parent’s Social Security Card (if applicable)

Parent’s 2022 Federal Tax information (W-2s and IRS 1040 forms)

Records of other earned income, such as:

-Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC)

-AmeriCorps Benefits

-Foreign Earned Income

-Annual Child Support received



Youth2Leaders workshop dates:

Jan. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Room 1B

Feb. 13, 5 to 8 p.m. in Room 1C

Feb. 27, 5 to 8 p.m. in Room 1A

March 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Room 1D

March 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. in Room 1C

If don’t complete the application at a workshop, you can keep attending to make sure their application is processed. The application deadline is April 2. Youth2Leaders is located at 1701 Westwind Dr., Suite 129 in Bakersfield.