Youth softball players finding motivation in each other

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KGET)- The warmer days and longer nights usually means a busy weekend of games and lots of practice.

But, the shelter in place order is changing what these days are usually full of, sports.

Now, local softball players are trying to stay motivated practicing from their house or even their back yard, until they can get back on the mound.

The Bakersfield Power Girls are sharing their basic regimen with one another because there’s no days off when you’re doing something you love.

They’re finding creative ways to stay connected and looking for the positive in what may seem like a dark time.

But, until they’re physically reunited, virtual will have to do.