Youth soccer team creates GoFundMe to help pay for National tournament

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As youth sports gradually return to Kern County, many families are still feeling the financial burdens brought on by the pandemic, including the Premier U-13 Boys Soccer Team.

The Premier U-13 Boys Soccer Team is on a mission to beat the best in the country and compete in the President’s Cup, a national tournament. The team needs $10,000 to meet their goal and travel to Iowa. The team has raised more than $1,000 so far. They created a GoFundMe account to help pay for the expenses.

You can help the team by donating here: