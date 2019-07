Two local youth centers received millions in funding to help teach local teens how to be active in their communities.

The Dolores Huerta Foundation and the Martin Luther King Freedom Center announced $6 million in funding over the next three years for their Youth and Family Civic Engagement Initiative.

Two hundred middle and high schoolers from Kern, Fresno, Alameda and Contra Costa counties will be selected to participate.

Assemblyman Rudy Salas helped secure those funds for the program.