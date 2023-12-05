BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Christian High School is set to present its annual “Colors of Christmas,” a Grinch-themed celebration.

The event includes The Grinch Village, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, seasonal treats, children’s activities and live entertainment.

The free event is open to the public and takes place Thursday, Dec. 7 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the high school, which is located at 12775 Stockdale Hwy in southwest Bakersfield.

The school is partnering with Bakersfield Angels, which supports those in foster care. A $10 fast food gift card can be donated at the event, or a weighted blanket may be purchased.