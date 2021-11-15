Your Thanksgiving dinner this year will cost your pocketbook–but why?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Families gathering at the dinner table for Thanksgiving are racing against the clock to find the perfect turkey. But delays in the supply chain piled on top of rising inflation are threatening the holiday reunion.

One of those shoppers, Marvin Slifer, is picking up Thanksgiving essentials with his wife Monday afternoon.



“They all weigh a different amount, said Slifer. “I tend to look at the dollar amount, but there is no doubt that it has increased all of it.”



Experts are saying that the effects you are seeing right now are sticking around for quite a while.

According to the USDA, the price of 16-pound turkeys or smaller is at about $1.21 per pound. That’s a 20% increase from last year.

Associate Professor of Finance Dr. Elizabeth Gonzalez says a worker shortage plus delays in the supply chain multiplied by a 6% inflation rate is the perfect formula for economic disaster this Thanksgiving.



“Budget and plan in advance,” said Elizabeth Gonzalez, Ph. D in Finance at CSU Long Beach. “It is important to distinguish wants from needs and not to try to keep up with the Joneses and not to feel pressure.”



Those who can’t afford to break the bank for Thanksgiving dinner must turn to local food banks.

James Burger leads outreach and advocacy on behalf of the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) who oversees one of the main food banks in Bakersfield.



“Specific items like holiday turkeys, mash potatoes, green beans, and sweet potatoes, stuffing those items generally come from our donations,” said Burger.

Food Banks are feeling the brunt from delays and inflation, Burger says they are not necessarily having a hard time finding food but more so getting it transported. For now, they are encouraging those who can share a holiday dinner to share generously.



“It’s very hard to determine kind of what you’re going to see a year from year, obviously we are restarting this drive after a year break so we may see some reduced amounts or larger amounts.”



For a list of Thanksgiving food drives, meals, and giveaways, click here.





