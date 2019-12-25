Your state’s favorite Christmas jingle

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen. Comet and Cupid and Donner and Blitzen. But do you recall the most popular Christmas carol of all?

Montana’s top pick is “Winter Wonderland,” which is fitting since the state itself is a real-life winter dreamland. California kicks back to “Feliz Navidad” the most, while West Virginia, home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, routinely rocks out to Elvis’s “Blue Christmas.”

Between Justin Bieber’s seasonal album, “Under the Mistletoe” or Mariah Carey’s rendition of “All I Want for Christmas is You,” there’s a number of modern-day Christmas jams that can get anybody to rock around the Christmas tree.

But year after year, people go back to the classics. Despite modern-day riffs of Christmastime carols, the most popular Christmas songs are the originals—such as Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” and the 1953 version of “Santa Baby.”

We looked at the twenty-three Christmas songs people are streaming the most on iHeartRadio and Spotify. From there, we analyzed each song’s Google search volume by state.

Which Christmas classic carol does your state love the most? Read on to see the jingle your home state’s streaming on repeat.

Festive Facts