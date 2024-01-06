BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in September, and becoming law on the first day of 2024, SB-2 restricts Californians from carrying firearms in most public places, but Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood calls it something else: “It’s just a gun grab is all it is.”

SB-2 bans Californians from carrying firearms in 26 types of public places including hospitals, playgrounds, public transportation, sports stadiums, and houses of worship — places feared to be hotspots for mass shooters.

“The carnage is too much, and we can’t normalize it. We can’t accept it,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said when he signed the bill.

Newsom has backed the bill from the very beginning saying, it will make California safer, but Youngblood disagrees.

“We’re not going to be out standing at the church asking people that are CCW holders, ‘Do you have a gun?'” said Youngblood. “This does not make us any safer whatsoever. It makes it more dangerous in places that hang a sign up saying this is a gun free zone.”

According to the law, concealed weapons holders must have firearms training, be at least 21 years old, provide references, and go through a background check. “In my memory, we have never had a homicide by a CCW holder,” said Youngblood.

On Dec. 20, a U.S. District Judge ruled against SB-2, calling it “repugnant to the 2nd amendment.” Newsom said “What’s repugnant was the ruling.”

Youngblood calls SB-2 an attack on law abiding citizens.

“We’re trying to fix a problem that doesn’t exist, and what we’re going to do is criminalize good honest people who are CCW holders.”

The appeals court determined the law can go into effect Jan. 1. Another panel of judges will make a final ruling later this year, but Youngblood thinks the ruling will go all the way to the Supreme Court.

“I think it’s absolutely a law that was passed that the Governor and the Attorney General know is a violation of the constitution.”

Youngblood said there were 280 requests for concealed carry permits in December 2023.