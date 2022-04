BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 12-year-old girl decided to celebrate her birthday by raising money to help local shelters.

The girl Leilani hosted her own Pet Showcase on Saturday at Almondale Park instead of having a birthday party. The pet showcase featured a raffle and prizes for the cutest dog or the one with the best outfit.

Leilani’s pet show raised $600 for local shelters last year.