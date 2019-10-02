Young country singer Mason Ramsey to perform at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

In this June 22, 2018, file photo, Mason Ramsey attends the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards at Loews Hotel in Los Angeles. Ramsey, a preteen Illinois boy who went viral online in a video of him singing and yodeling in a Walmart store is releasing his first album July 20. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mason Ramsey, the 12-year-old country singer who went viral last year when a video of him singing a Hank Williams song was posted online, will perform next month at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace.

Ramsey, the youngest major label country artist in nearly two decades, is bringing his How’s Ur Girl & How’s Ur Family Tour Part 2 to Bakersfield on Nov. 22.

The preteen singer recently released his sophomore Twang EP featuring the title track and “Puddle of Love,” marking the first time he’s been credited as a co-writer.

The New York Times said the five-track collection featured “Ramsey singing way beyond his years.” Ramsey has been named to Variety’s Young Hollywood list for 2019.

Following are the tour dates:

OCTOBER

2 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

3 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

4 – Knoxville, TN – Cotton Eyed Joe

5 – Greensboro, NC – Cone Denim Entertainment Center

8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

10 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

11 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

12 – College Park, MD – MilkBoy ArtHouse

17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

18 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note

19 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada Theater

24 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

25 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

26 – Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theater

30 – Oxford, OH – Brick Street Bar – SOLD OUT

31 – Lansing, MI – The Loft



NOVEMBER

1 – Chicago, IL – Joe’s on Weed Street

2 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

7 – Oxford, MS – The Lyric Oxford

8 – Birmingham, AL – WorkPlay Theatre

9 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

15 – Charlotte, NC – Coyote Joe’s

19 – West Hollywood, CA – The Roxy Theatre

20 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

22 – Bakersfield, CA – Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

23 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

To purchase tickets, click here.