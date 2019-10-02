Young country singer Mason Ramsey to perform at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mason Ramsey, the 12-year-old country singer who went viral last year when a video of him singing a Hank Williams song was posted online, will perform next month at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace.
Ramsey, the youngest major label country artist in nearly two decades, is bringing his How’s Ur Girl & How’s Ur Family Tour Part 2 to Bakersfield on Nov. 22.
The preteen singer recently released his sophomore Twang EP featuring the title track and “Puddle of Love,” marking the first time he’s been credited as a co-writer.
The New York Times said the five-track collection featured “Ramsey singing way beyond his years.” Ramsey has been named to Variety’s Young Hollywood list for 2019.
Following are the tour dates:
OCTOBER
2 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre
3 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
4 – Knoxville, TN – Cotton Eyed Joe
5 – Greensboro, NC – Cone Denim Entertainment Center
8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry
10 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
11 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
12 – College Park, MD – MilkBoy ArtHouse
17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
18 – Columbia, MO – The Blue Note
19 – Lawrence, KS – The Granada Theater
24 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre
25 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
26 – Charlottesville, VA – The Jefferson Theater
30 – Oxford, OH – Brick Street Bar – SOLD OUT
31 – Lansing, MI – The Loft
NOVEMBER
1 – Chicago, IL – Joe’s on Weed Street
2 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
7 – Oxford, MS – The Lyric Oxford
8 – Birmingham, AL – WorkPlay Theatre
9 – Columbia, SC – The Senate
15 – Charlotte, NC – Coyote Joe’s
19 – West Hollywood, CA – The Roxy Theatre
20 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
22 – Bakersfield, CA – Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace
23 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
To purchase tickets, click here.