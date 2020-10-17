Young cancer survivor meets bone marrow donor who helped save his life

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local cancer survivor got to meet the donor who saved his life Friday.

Joseph Montanez was just 6 years old when he was first diagnosed with leukemia. He underwent two rounds of chemotherapy, but the cancer remained. He needed a bone marrow transplant.

That’s when Vanessa Flores stepped in and gave him the bone marrow he desperately needed.

Each year, City of Hope Hospital does a celebration for bone marrow transplant recipients and their donors. On Friday, Joseph and Vanessa got meet each other virtually for the first time during a transplant reunion event.

Joseph is now 8 years old and is doing well.

The City of Hope recently celebrated more than 16,000 transplants, making it one of the most successful programs in the nation.