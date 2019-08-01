Young heart transplant recipient, cancer survivor gets his Make-a-Wish granted

Seven years ago 17 News profiled a little boy who received a heart transplant at the age of 1. Since then, 12 year-old Caleb Morgan has come a long way.

At just 6 months old, Caleb Morgan’s mom Kristen says he stopped growing and eating.

Caleb was diagnosed with a rare condition called restrictive cardiomyopathy.

The only solution was a heart transplant.

In September 2008, the Morgans got the call they’d been waiting for — a heart for Caleb.

Shortly after, he developed cancer in his tonsils. Caleb fought through, but it came back, this time in his optic nerve. But Caleb didn’t quit there, a year later he beat cancer.

Today, after 11 years of fighting heart disease and cancer, Caleb is getting his Make-a-Wish granted.

He has chosen to go to Orlando, Florida and visit Disneyworld, Universal Studios and Sea World.

and he has chosen to bring his cousin Matthew Rivera along! Matthew lost his father Sal to cancer earlier this year.

The boys leave for their epic adventure Thursday morning from Meadows Field.