Young boy who saved mom’s life with 911 call, Elijah Adames, dies on Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Elijah Adames, the young boy who saved his mother’s life by making a timely 911 call before becoming an honorary firefighter, passed away on Thanksgiving at the age of 12, according to members of Adames’ family.

Adames received praise from the Bakersfield community in 2018 when his adoptive mother, Jeri Carreras, had a devastating fall. Adames, only 10 years old at the time, immediately called 911. Adames’ quick thinking ultimately saved Carreras’ life.

The responding crew from Bakersfield Fire Station 5 went back to visit Elijah just a few days after his mother’s fall. The fire department made Adames an honorary firefighter due to his bravery and courage during what was a terrifying moment for the child.

Adames struggled with several health issues, such as pneumonitis of infancy, a severe surfactant deficiency, cerebral palsy, scoliosis, and other problems since he was born. In 2008, doctors gave Adames just weeks to live. Carreras was supposed to be Adames’ foster mom until he passed away, but he managed to beat the odds. Carreras later passed in 2018 after being diagnosed with bone cancer.