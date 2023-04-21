BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -The journey began with a warm goodbye and a warm welcome, but none of these veterans knew what this experience had in store for them.

In two days, the group from Kern County Honor Flight 46 visited more than six memorials but with a group made up of mostly Vietnam veterans for many the most impactful was the Vietnam Wall.

Like Larry Walker, a Vietnam vet, who came to the wall hoping to find 16 names of veterans he didn’t know to etch the names and show them to their families when he returned.

“It’s just…I feel a need that they deserve recognition for what they’ve done, their families, maybe this is closure for them. I don’t know, whatever comes of it will make me happy.”

He found all 16 names.

Vietnam Vet Robert Mendez said it took him a while to decide to take the honor flight but couldn’t be happier that he finally made the decision, especially after seeing the wall.

“It is an impressive sight… I’ll tell you that. Running your hands over all of the names, you can’t help but feel emotion,” Mendez said.

But Mendez shared that for him, the memories of some of those he knew named on the wall are what he cherishes most.

“I remember, memories are everything to me, a name up there helps but they’ll never be out of my mind,” Mendez said.

During the entire trip the veterans were celebrated and young children bonded with them, gave them flowers and most importantly thanked them for their service.

The honoring did not end there as on the flight to return to Bakersfield, veterans were given letters written to them by friends, family and students detailing their appreciation for them.

Something Walker did not take for granted.

“It’s so heartwarming now, we didn’t get it back then, we did not get that thank you when we came home and now, we’re receiving it,” Walker said.

All to return to a cheering crowd gathered at Meadows Field to welcome the group home.

For more information about Honor Flight go to Honor Flight Kern County