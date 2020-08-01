You can help ‘Clear the Shelters’ beginning Aug. 1

(KGET) — Starting Aug. 1 KGET and the Bakersfield Animal Care Center are asking for your help to “Clear the Shelters.”

This year’s event will be a little different because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The nationwide effort with NBC and Telemundo affiliate stations is being held virtually to help find homes for animals at local shelters.

Clear the Shelters continues through most of the month from Aug. 1 through Aug. 29.

For more information click here.

You can also donate to the Bakersfield Animal Care Center in its efforts to care for animals using this link.