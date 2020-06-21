Yokuts Park hosts Juneteenth celebration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Juneteenth celebrations continued Saturday, this time at Yokuts Park.

Organizers hosted about several hundred people at the park with music, food, spoken word poetry.

The event also helped people register to vote.

Event organizer Rodney Washington, said the celebration is a way to honor a monumental part of history and those who paved the way toward freedom.

“[Juneteenth] freed the slaves back in 1865, that was my great, great grandmother pioneered the way for us to be where we’re at today. We still have a long way to go, but I could see light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Many people attended Saturday’s event, organizers said hand sanitizer and hand washing stations were available.