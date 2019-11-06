Yard House holding hiring event this month for new Bakersfield location

Yard House will soon be hiring for its new Southwest Bakersfield location that is expected to open before the end of the year.

The company is looking to hire more than 200 people for the restaurant, located at 10308 Stockdale Highway. Interviews will take place there from Nov. 12 through Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to fill the positions, which include servers, cooks and bartenders.

Anyone interested in applying for any of the positions on offer can walk in to apply in person or apply online at yardhouse.com/careers. Applicants can also text BAKERSFIELD to 37238.

Yard House, which was founded in Long Beach, offers more than 100 beers on tap and a menu with more than 100 dishes. The Bakersfield location is the restaurant’s 25th location in the state.