Yard House could open in Bakersfield at the end of the year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Yard House restaurant is closer to opening in Southwest Bakersfield.

Yard House is a national chain of sports bar restaurans boasting more than 100 beers on tap at each location.

The Bakersfield location is being built on Stockdale Highway, west of Calloway Drive between the California Pizza Kitchen and Eureka Burger.

The company said Monday, they are planning on opening late this year or early 2020.

They didn’t have a specific date, but mentioned they should have more specific details in about a month.