INYOKERN, Calif. (KGET) — A yard fire near Inyokern was reported to have spread to a building on Tuesday morning, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a report of a fire “burning various collected items in a yard” in the 3000 block of N. Sydnor Avenue, according to Capt. Andrew Freeborn. Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed that the had spread to a travel trailer, garage and outbuilding.

According to Freeborn, firefighters worked to quickly knockdown the fire. Responders searched for possible victims in the dwellings on the property, but no individuals were found during primary or secondary searches.

Freeborn said no injuries were reported on scene by civilians or firefighters.

The cause of this fire is undetermined.