BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A World War II veteran will be honored with a birthday parade for his 95th birthday this evening. Everyone is encouraged to participate in the birthday parade for WWII Air Force veteran Marvin Belcher.

The parade will take place along the curb, just north of the Mormon Church along McCray Street by North High School. Participants are asked to stage around 5:15 p.m. to be ready to go at 5:30 p.m.