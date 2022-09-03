BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — First copies of the original surrender documents signed during WWII were unveiled Saturday at the Minter Field Air Museum.

The Museum is known for its large collection of World War I and World War II artifacts.

Master Sergeant Victor Wessel Jr. a WWII veteran served as one of the few draftsmen that penned the “Instruments of Surrender” document during WWII. A copy of that document has been unveiled at the Minter Field Air Museum in Shafter.

“You can come out here to Minter Field Air Museum and see copies instead of going to the Smithsonian on the East Coast,” Ronald Pierce the chairman at Minter Field Air Museum said.

Wessel’s relatives gathered in his honor to celebrate his work during the war.

“I’m really happy that there’s people in the community that want to preserve this and actually my mother worked out here in Minter Field so I’m happy it’s still here,” Cheri Mudryk the daughter of Wessel Jr. said.

The incredible significance of the papers is a new found wonder for Mudryk and her family.

“We actually didn’t know the importance of it until the last five to ten years,” Mudryk said. “It was something tucked away in the closet and my father never talked about it. I didn’t know anything about it going through school or anything until 1977 right before he was passing away of cancer he did an interview with the Californian and pulled these out and that was the first I ever heard of it.”

The surrender documents were signed 77 years ago Friday.

“We’re proud of everything that we have out here at Minter Field Air Museum. We’re trying to preserve history,” Pierce said.

The museum is open to the public on Friday and Saturday between 10 and 2 o’clock.