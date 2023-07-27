BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tickets are going on sale soon for the WWE No Mercy set to come to the Mechanics Bank Arena on Sept. 30.

Officials say tickets for the show go on sale Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. on the AXS website. Exclusive presale tickets will be available Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. For more information on presale tickets, click here.

Officials say the event will feature Camelo Hayes, Tiffany Stratton, Roxanne Perez and more.

The show will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else.