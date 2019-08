BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the first time in seven years, WWE Monday Night Raw is coming to Bakersfield.

Matchups for the Oct. 7 event at Rabobank Arena include Seth Rollins versus Baron Corbin, Becky Lynch versus Lacey Evans, plus Braun Strowman and other wrestling superstars, according to a Rabobank release.

Tickets start at $15, and Ringsider packages are available.

Tickets are available at the Rabobank Box Office or www.axs.com