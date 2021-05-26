WSPA, local groups push back against Newsom’s plan to phase out oil, gas production

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local lawmakers and leaders of Kern’s oil and gas industry joined together to counter Governor Gavin Newsom’s plans to cut down on the state’s oil use and move toward renewable energy.

Representatives of the Western States Petroleum Association, along with Vince Fong and local business leaders held a Zoom conference to discuss the local impact of the governor’s “Just Transition Roadmap” which is set to be released in July.

The governor is calling for phasing out oil and gas production as well as gas-fueled cars. He’s also calling for a ban on fracking.

WSPA says the governor’s plan ignores science and data in energy policy and does not take into account the local community.

“Our message to Governor Newsom is simple and it’s just this: We are prepared to work with you to protect the environment but you can’t do this and turn your back on thousands of hardworking workers and their families,” BizFed CEO Clint Oliver said.

The Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment said “WSPA is hardly a champion of the people, and its feigned concern for the common worker thinly veils its profit motives.

“The only people who benefit from digging into this dying industry are oil executives,” the group said.