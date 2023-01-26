BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a 2-year-old girl who drowned in July has filed a wrongful death claim against the city and county alleging failure to “timely send” first responders contributed to the child’s death.

The claim, which must be filed before a lawsuit can be brought against a government agency, seeks damages in excess of $10,000. It was filed Monday by Santa Monica-based attorney Otto L. Haselhoff.

Brooklyn Marie Brown was found unresponsive July 2 in a swimming pool on Corazon Court, near Breckenridge and Vineland roads. She was pronounced dead at Kern Medical.

The claim says evidence is still being gathered, but accuses city and county officials, among others, of failing “to timely send/dispatch a properly trained paramedic squad, ambulance, and fire truck, together with the private ambulance to the scene, with proper equipment and/or training including but not limited to, defibrillation devices and machinery, insufficient paramedics at the scene, which caused/contributed to the death of Brooklyn Brown.”

Brooklyn was found floating face down at 4:50 p.m., according to an autopsy report. Family pulled her out of the pull and began CPR. At 4:57 p.m., deputies arrived and continued CPR, and Hall Ambulance arrived at 5:03 p.m., the report says.

The child was taken to Kern Medical, where she was pronounced dead at 5:25 p.m., according to the report. Coroner’s officials ruled the girl’s death an accident.