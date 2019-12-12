Wreaths delivered for wreath-laying event Saturday at Bakersfield National Cemetery

The first round of wreaths for this weekend’s Wreaths Across America event arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.

Over 1,400 wreaths were delivered to the cemetery in Arvin thanks to Prime Incorporated.

The truck driving company volunteers its time to make the delivery for Wreaths Across America. The local chapter of the Civil Air Patrol met its goal of laying a wreath of every headstone at the cemetery thanks to your donations.

The group needs volunteers for Saturday’s event. A meeting will be held Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. at the Civil Air Patrol at 1975 Airport Drive