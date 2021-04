BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Unit will be making a stop in Bakersfield on Thursday.

Free tours of the exhibit will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery, located at 1925 Eye St. The free exhibit, which is traveling across the country, honors the nation’s veterans and active-duty military.

The visit is being sponsored by the Bakersfield chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a women’s service organization.