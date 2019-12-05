Wreaths Across America in Bakersfield reports it is at 98% of this years wreath sponsorship goal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wreaths Across America in Bakersfield says they have nearly reached their goal of putting a wreath at every veteran’s gravesite this year and they could use your help to reach 100%.

In addition to Bakersfield, the organization aims to lay Christmas wreath on the grave of every service member who served our country with honor at the more than 1,600 national cemeteries across the country.

Locally, the chapter of the Civil Air Patrol is coordinating with Wreaths Across America for the Bakersfield National Cemetery. So far, they have over 5,100 wreath sponsorships and need less than 100 for their goal.

You can purchase a $15 wreath online by going to their website at this link