BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Volunteers supporting Wreaths Across America are planning to place live, balsam wreaths for the 6,743 service members buried at Bakersfield National Cemetery. To date, only 779 wreaths have been sponsored.

To sponsor a wreath, click here or call 661-360-1899. The cost is $15 per wreath.

Ceremonies for National Wreaths Across America Day will be held online this year at 9 a.m. Dec. 19. To watch, go to “waabakersfield” on Facebook.