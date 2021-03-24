Wreaths Across America exhibit stopping in Bakersfield April 29

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wreath’s Across America’s mobile exhibit will stop in Bakersfield April 29 to honor veterans.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Executive Director Karen Worcester in a news release. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”

The exhibit serves as a mobile museum, the release says, with interactive exhibits, short films and shared stories.

The Bakersfield Chapter and District XV of California State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host the exhibit for a free open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1925 Eye St.